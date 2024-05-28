Exchange rate as of May 28: hryvnia devalued by 19 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.3012 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 19 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official exchange rate of the dollar is 40.30 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.75 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 40.50 and sold for UAH 40.00 at banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 43.99 and sold for UAH 43.35 at banks.

At exchangers, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.60-40.70, and the euro at UAH 44.10-44.20.

On the interbank market, the rates are 40.29-40.31 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.73-43.75 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

