Europe leads in number of smokers among young people and women - WHO

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 56601 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136375 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135076 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171096 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280619 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148807 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102683 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102417 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104402 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 70891 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 43780 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 56601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280619 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248588 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233729 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259100 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31774 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136375 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122011 views
Europe leads in number of smokers among young people and women - WHO

Europe leads in number of smokers among young people and women - WHO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26662 views

According to a WHO report, smoking rates are declining worldwide: one in five adults use tobacco today, compared to one in three in 2000. However, Europe now has the highest rate of smoking among women and adolescents in the world.

A new report by the World Health Organization shows that the number of smokers is decreasing worldwide. At the same time, Europe has become the world leader in the number of smokers among adolescents and women. This is reported by UNN with reference to the WHO report.

Details

According to statistics, about one in five adults worldwide uses tobacco, compared to one in three in 2000.

The current figures also show that the world is on track to reduce tobacco consumption by 30% by 2025 compared to the 2010 baseline, as outlined in the WHO Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases 2013-2020.

03.09.23, 13:27 • 423127 views

At the same time, analysts argue that progress is not as fast as it should be - it is estimated that by 2025 the world will achieve a relative reduction in tobacco consumption of 25%, falling short of the global goal.

It is noted that Europe is one of the regions responsible for the backlog.Only two WHO regions - those of Africa and Southeast Asia - are likely to meet the 2025 target of a 30% reduction.

According to the latest data for 2022, Europe ranks second in terms of the percentage of the population that uses tobacco - more than 25%, just after Southeast Asia.

In addition, the WHO has recorded the highest rates of tobacco use among women in Europe. Here, the number of female smokers is twice the global average and is declining much more slowly than in all other regions

The region also has the highest  number of smokers among children aged 13-15.

Addendum

The WHO explained that despite all the measures to reduce tobacco consumption, it will take years before the results of all the restrictions are visible.

01.08.23, 02:38 • 340987 views

Countries that implement strong tobacco control measures can expect about 30 years between the time when prevalence rates go from rising to falling and the associated turnaround in tobacco-related deaths

- the report says. 

It is also noted that the Health Commission proposes to expand the list of smoke-free places and include e-cigarettes and heating tobacco products in the list of prohibitions . 

Recall

In a new report, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that public health efforts to curb tobacco use worldwide are starting to take effect as more countries have begun to crack down on smoking .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

HealthNews of the World

Contact us about advertising