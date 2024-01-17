Europe leads in number of smokers among young people and women - WHO

A new report by the World Health Organization shows that the number of smokers is decreasing worldwide. At the same time, Europe has become the world leader in the number of smokers among adolescents and women. This is reported by UNN with reference to the WHO report.

Details

According to statistics, about one in five adults worldwide uses tobacco, compared to one in three in 2000.

The current figures also show that the world is on track to reduce tobacco consumption by 30% by 2025 compared to the 2010 baseline, as outlined in the WHO Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases 2013-2020.

At the same time, analysts argue that progress is not as fast as it should be - it is estimated that by 2025 the world will achieve a relative reduction in tobacco consumption of 25%, falling short of the global goal.

It is noted that Europe is one of the regions responsible for the backlog.Only two WHO regions - those of Africa and Southeast Asia - are likely to meet the 2025 target of a 30% reduction.

According to the latest data for 2022, Europe ranks second in terms of the percentage of the population that uses tobacco - more than 25%, just after Southeast Asia.

In addition, the WHO has recorded the highest rates of tobacco use among women in Europe. Here, the number of female smokers is twice the global average and is declining much more slowly than in all other regions

The region also has the highest number of smokers among children aged 13-15.

Addendum

The WHO explained that despite all the measures to reduce tobacco consumption, it will take years before the results of all the restrictions are visible.

Countries that implement strong tobacco control measures can expect about 30 years between the time when prevalence rates go from rising to falling and the associated turnaround in tobacco-related deaths - the report says.

It is also noted that the Health Commission proposes to expand the list of smoke-free places and include e-cigarettes and heating tobacco products in the list of prohibitions .

Recall

In a new report, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that public health efforts to curb tobacco use worldwide are starting to take effect as more countries have begun to crack down on smoking .