Training mission for Ukraine: the EU welcomed the expansion of training to the maritime and air spheres, indicating a focus on quality

The EU Council welcomes the outstanding work of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which will train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024. The Mission will continue to respond to the evolving and urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in coordination with partners. In this regard, the EU Council welcomes the expansion of training to the maritime and air domains and underlines the importance of continuing to focus on the quality of training of Ukrainian soldiers and their contribution to operational effectiveness - the conclusions say.

It is also stated that the EU Council looks forward to the upcoming strategic review of the mission, in particular "in view of the continuing urgent needs related to the war and medium- and long-term needs, such as the reform of Ukraine's defense sector".

The EU Council also welcomed the reinforcement of the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine "which will allow for increased support to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the liberated and adjacent territories of Ukraine, as well as relevant civilian security sector reforms, also in the context of its EU accession process, and the investigation and prosecution of international crimes committed by Russia".

