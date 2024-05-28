Training mission for Ukraine: the EU welcomed the expansion of training to the maritime and air spheres, indicating a focus on quality

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67890 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138675 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237478 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171307 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163398 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218887 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112934 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65356 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109313 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105010 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218826 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3154 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105008 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109310 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158221 views
Training mission for Ukraine: the EU welcomed the expansion of training to the maritime and air spheres, indicating a focus on quality

Training mission for Ukraine: the EU welcomed the expansion of training to the maritime and air spheres, indicating a focus on quality

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18980 views

The EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) will train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024, expanding training to maritime and air, and the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) will increase support for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the liberated territories and related reforms.

The EU Council welcomes the expansion of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) to train Ukrainian servicemen in the maritime and air spheres, and emphasizes the importance of quality training. This is stated in the conclusions of today's meeting of the EU Council on Security and Defense of the bloc, UNN reports.    

The EU Council welcomes the outstanding work of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which will train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of summer 2024. The Mission will continue to respond to the evolving and urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in coordination with partners. In this regard, the EU Council welcomes the expansion of training to the maritime and air domains and underlines the importance of continuing to focus on the quality of training of Ukrainian soldiers and their contribution to operational effectiveness

- the conclusions say.

It is also stated that the EU Council looks forward to the upcoming strategic review of the mission, in particular "in view of the continuing urgent needs related to the war and medium- and long-term needs, such as the reform of Ukraine's defense sector".

The EU Council also welcomed the reinforcement of the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine "which will allow for increased support to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the liberated and adjacent territories of Ukraine, as well as relevant civilian security sector reforms, also in the context of its EU accession process, and the investigation and prosecution of international crimes committed by Russia".

EU calls for acceleration of military aid to Ukraine5/28/24, 4:03 PM • 20278 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-councilEuropean Council
ukraineUkraine

