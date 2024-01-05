Estonian President convenes National Defense Council to discuss support for Ukraine

Estonian President Alar Karis has convened a meeting of the National Defense Council on January 8 to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, Estonia's steps to support Ukraine and the security of Estonia's borders. This was reported by Postimees, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Estonian National Defense Council is an advisory body to the president.

The members of the Council of Ministers include the Speaker of the Diet, the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Committee, the Chairman of the Diet's Foreign Affairs Committee, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Economy and Infrastructure, and the Commander of the Defense Forces.

The Council discusses and expresses its opinion on issues of importance to the national defense.

