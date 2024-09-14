Enemy troops shelled the border areas of Sumy region: 17 explosions
The occupiers fired 6 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 17 explosions. The Krasnopilska, Bilopilska and Khotynska communities came under attack, where the enemy used artillery and air strikes from the anti-aircraft missile defense system.
During the night and morning, the invading troops fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 17 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska and Khotynska communities came under fire.
In Khotyn community, the enemy conducted air strikes with the use of anti-aircraft guns, causing three explosions. In Krasnopilska community, the occupants used artillery, which resulted in seven explosions. Bilopilska community was subjected to air strikes by UAS, seven explosions were recorded.
