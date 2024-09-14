Enemy troops shelled the border areas of Sumy region: 17 explosions

During the night and morning, the invading troops fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 17 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska and Khotynska communities came under fire.

In Khotyn community, the enemy conducted air strikes with the use of anti-aircraft guns, causing three explosions. In Krasnopilska community, the occupants used artillery, which resulted in seven explosions. Bilopilska community was subjected to air strikes by UAS, seven explosions were recorded.

Sumy region: Russians shelled 8 communities at night and in the morning, 65 explosions were heard