Enemy troops carry out an air strike on a university in Sumy

Aggressors have launched an air strike on a university in Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Tonight, on September 3, enemy troops carried out an air strike on a university building in the city of Sumy. According to preliminary data, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb.

Rescue services, medics and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the attack. The consequences of the enemy shelling are currently being assessed.

