Enemy troops carry out an air strike on a university in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
On September 3, the enemy carried out an air strike on a university building in Sumy, allegedly using a guided aerial bomb. Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene to assess the consequences of the attack.
Aggressors have launched an air strike on a university in Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Tonight, on September 3, enemy troops carried out an air strike on a university building in the city of Sumy. According to preliminary data, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb.
Rescue services, medics and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the attack. The consequences of the enemy shelling are currently being assessed.
