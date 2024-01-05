Enemy shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night, strikes 15 settlements in the region overnight: there are damages

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 54796 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107385 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136224 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178150 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148806 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102562 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102290 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104275 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 70114 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 42779 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 54723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259029 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31290 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136216 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121974 views
Enemy shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night, strikes 15 settlements in the region overnight: there are damages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57408 views

Russian troops attacked 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, no casualties were reported.

Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. The night before, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

 More than 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha of Chuhuiv district; Potikhonove, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district

- wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

Details 

According to the head of the RMA, today at 00:05 the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties. 

On January 4, around 20:00 and 20:50, the enemy launched a rocket attack and shelled the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district, with artillery and MLRS. According to Mr. Syniehubov, there is no information on destruction or casualties. 

As reported by the head of the Regional Electricity Company, as a result of hostilities in Kharkiv region, 16074  subscribers in 65 settlements of Izium, Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts were cut off from electricity. 

Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv: Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko dies of wounds04.01.24, 22:04 • 31182 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

