Enemy shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv region at night, strikes 15 settlements in the region overnight: there are damages

Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. The night before, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

More than 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha of Chuhuiv district; Potikhonove, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district - wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, today at 00:05 the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

On January 4, around 20:00 and 20:50, the enemy launched a rocket attack and shelled the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district, with artillery and MLRS. According to Mr. Syniehubov, there is no information on destruction or casualties.

As reported by the head of the Regional Electricity Company, as a result of hostilities in Kharkiv region, 16074 subscribers in 65 settlements of Izium, Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts were cut off from electricity.

