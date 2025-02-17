Enemy shelling of Kyiv: the city authorities specified the consequences of falling debris from a downed UAV

On the evening of February 17, Russian troops launched attack drones, and explosions were heard in Kyiv. The city authorities reported that a warehouse had caught fire because of the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

According to KCMA, the air raid lasted from 22:09 to 23:06 (57 minutes).

Air defense systems practiced against enemy air targets.

It is noted that as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed Russian UAV, there were damages in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

The KCMA clarified that the wreckage had fallen in a non-residential area. A fire was reported in a warehouse.

The State Emergency Service crews are working at the scene. Rescuers are trying to localize the fire - the post says.

"There were no other reports regarding the consequences of enemy attacks," KCMA added.

As of now, there is no information about the victims.

Recall

In Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv , the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell, setting fire to cars in the yard of a residential building. A fire was also reported on the territory of an industrial enterprise.

