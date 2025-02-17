Enemy shelling of Kyiv: the city authorities specified the consequences of falling debris from a downed UAV

ukenru
09:54 AM • 30138 views

09:29 AM • 51631 views

09:20 AM • 99645 views

08:41 AM • 57352 views

06:23 AM • 112924 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100088 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 112434 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150554 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56446 views
February 28, 02:05 AM • 107275 views
05:35 AM • 68804 views
05:48 AM • 31790 views
09:03 AM • 57018 views
09:20 AM • 99665 views
06:23 AM • 112928 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150556 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141396 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173845 views
09:59 AM • 25091 views
09:03 AM • 57068 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 133263 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135146 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163537 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75764 views

Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones in the evening of February 17. The falling wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire in a warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

On the evening of February 17, Russian troops launched attack drones, and explosions were heard in Kyiv. The city authorities reported that a warehouse had caught fire because of the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

According to KCMA, the air raid lasted from 22:09 to 23:06 (57 minutes).

Air defense systems practiced against enemy air targets.

It is noted that as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed Russian UAV, there were damages in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

The KCMA clarified that the wreckage had fallen in a non-residential area. A fire was reported in a warehouse.

The State Emergency Service crews are working at the scene. Rescuers are trying to localize the fire

- the post says.

"There were no other reports regarding the consequences of enemy attacks," KCMA added.

As of now, there is no information about the victims.

Recall

In Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv , the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell, setting fire to cars in the yard of a residential building. A fire was also reported on the territory of an industrial enterprise.

Zelensky and Nauseda discuss strengthening air defense and investment in Ukrainian weapons 14.02.25, 18:07

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kyivKyiv

