Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: six wounded reported

The shelling of Kharkiv damaged a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings. Six people are known to be wounded. Among them is a six-year-old child with an acute stress reaction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

“Among the damaged infrastructure as a result of enemy air strikes are a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings,” wrote Syniehubov.

He noted that the data is being updated.

At this moment (13:41 - ed.) there are six wounded, including a six-year-old child with an acute stress reaction, - he noted.

Context

Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reportedthat there were injured, including doctors.