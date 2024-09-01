Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: six wounded reported
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, 6 people were wounded, including a 6-year-old child. A shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings were damaged. Russians struck about 10 times in the city.
The shelling of Kharkiv damaged a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings. Six people are known to be wounded. Among them is a six-year-old child with an acute stress reaction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Details
“Among the damaged infrastructure as a result of enemy air strikes are a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings,” wrote Syniehubov.
He noted that the data is being updated.
At this moment (13:41 - ed.) there are six wounded, including a six-year-old child with an acute stress reaction,
Context
Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reportedthat there were injured, including doctors.