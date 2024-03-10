Enemy launches rocket attack on enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region, one person injured

Russian occupants attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones at night, launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district and fired three times at Nikopol region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Late in the evening, our defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy drones. They were shot down in Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts. There was also a missile attack in the region. The aggressor hit an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district. A 58-year-old man was injured. He received the necessary medical care and will be treated at home the statement said.

Also during the night, the enemy shelled Nikolsky district with heavy artillery three times and attacked with a kamikaze drone.

It was loud in the district center and Marhanets community. No one was killed or injured. An infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished Lysak added.

Russians hit an enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region