Enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka: situation at the front

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 54225 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107337 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136166 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134943 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280484 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148805 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102538 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102265 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104251 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69932 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 42576 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 54262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259002 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31122 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105788 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121961 views
Enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka: situation at the front

Enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka: situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39640 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 95 enemy attacks, withstood missile and air strikes in several directions, and held their positions, inflicting losses on the enemy. The defense also hit enemy targets and destroyed 14 cruise missiles.

Within the last day 95 combat engagements took place. In total the enemy launched 28 missile and 27 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated settlements.  This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia junior military unit in the Kupyansk sector, north-east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Defense Forces repelled  enemy attacks in the area of Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector, which continues attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. significant losses. Defense forces successfully repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 24 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Defense Forces repelled all attacks by the enemy, who tried to regain their lost ground in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear of the enemy.

"Missile troops struck 6 areas concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 station of electronic warfare station.

Also, the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 14 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles," the General Staff said in a report.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising