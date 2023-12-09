Enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka: situation at the front

Within the last day 95 combat engagements took place. In total the enemy launched 28 missile and 27 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia junior military unit in the Kupyansk sector, north-east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector, which continues attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. significant losses. Defense forces successfully repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 24 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Defense Forces repelled all attacks by the enemy, who tried to regain their lost ground in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear of the enemy.

"Missile troops struck 6 areas concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 station of electronic warfare station.

Also, the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 14 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles," the General Staff said in a report.