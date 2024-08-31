Enemy drops explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson region: a man is killed
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of August 31, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 60-year-old local resident was killed and sustained life-threatening injuries.
