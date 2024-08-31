Enemy drops explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson region: a man is killed

On the morning of August 31, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, causing life-threatening injuries to a 60-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian military killed a resident of Kherson region. This morning, a resident of Beryslav was killed as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

