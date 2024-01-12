Enemy continues to amass forces in the Kupiansk sector - Syniehubov

The occupiers are amassing forces to resume offensive and assault operations in the Kupiansk sector. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in control of the situation.

This was stated during a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

As for the Kupiansk direction. The enemy's actions are absolutely predictable. The enemy is currently amassing forces to resume offensive and assault operations in this area. The enemy continues to rotate and replace its units, conducting exercises, which indicates that offensive actions will intensify in the future ," Sinegubov said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are expecting an offensive and are ready for it.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, Head of Public Relations Service of the Land Forces Command, the enemy has no success in the Kupyansk direction,

The defense forces are in active defense, so Kharkiv residents should not worry about a possible Russian offensive on the city.