Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with KAB in the morning: two wounded

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 8184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 26205 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 19049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103848 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116287 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145044 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115061 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168708 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 83380 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 39680 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 66221 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101438 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 28575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 26179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136116 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 9753 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130761 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132757 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161420 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140922 views
Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with KAB in the morning: two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21086 views

Two civilians in the village of Tsupivka were injured as a result of a KAB strike on Kharkiv district. Two private houses were damaged, rescuers are working on the spot.

In Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured in the village of Tsupivka in the morning as a result of a Russian KAB strike, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At about 10:15 the enemy hit Kharkiv district with a KAB . Two civilians hospitalized in Tsupivka village

- Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, two private houses caught fire. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and two districts of the region yesterday:

  • February 24, 04:00,  on the outskirts of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A KAB hit a non-operational production facility. The roof and ceiling of the 2-storey industrial building and the glazing of the windows of the 5-storey neighboring administrative building were damaged.
    • 04:00, Bohodukhiv district, Chornohlazivka village. Air shelling by the KAB over the open area near the village. There was no information about casualties or damage.
      • 04:00, Bohodukhiv district, Dovzhyk village. KAB shelling of the open area near the village. There was no information about casualties or damage.
        • Between 02:00 and 03:30, in Bohodukhiv district, the Russian military struck with three Shahed UAVs at the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Ryasne village of Zolochiv community. The strikes damaged a truck, a combine harvester, and 4 storage facilities. An outpatient clinic and two private households were damaged. There were no casualties.
          • February 23, 09:30, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. An FPV drone hit a car.

            "On February 23, in Kupyansk district, Poltava village, a 38-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown device," noted Sinegubov.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            kharkivKharkiv

