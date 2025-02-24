Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with KAB in the morning: two wounded

In Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured in the village of Tsupivka in the morning as a result of a Russian KAB strike, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At about 10:15 the enemy hit Kharkiv district with a KAB . Two civilians hospitalized in Tsupivka village - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, two private houses caught fire. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and two districts of the region yesterday:

February 24, 04:00, on the outskirts of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A KAB hit a non-operational production facility. The roof and ceiling of the 2-storey industrial building and the glazing of the windows of the 5-storey neighboring administrative building were damaged.

04:00, Bohodukhiv district, Chornohlazivka village. Air shelling by the KAB over the open area near the village. There was no information about casualties or damage.

04:00, Bohodukhiv district, Dovzhyk village. KAB shelling of the open area near the village. There was no information about casualties or damage.

Between 02:00 and 03:30, in Bohodukhiv district, the Russian military struck with three Shahed UAVs at the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Ryasne village of Zolochiv community. The strikes damaged a truck, a combine harvester, and 4 storage facilities. An outpatient clinic and two private households were damaged. There were no casualties.

February 23, 09:30, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. An FPV drone hit a car.

"On February 23, in Kupyansk district, Poltava village, a 38-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown device," noted Sinegubov.