Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Rivne region, there are damages and power outages - RMA

Rivne region suffered an enemy missile attack on an energy infrastructure facility. The windows of a residential building were damaged, and the localities were cut off from electricity. Air defense systems also shot down air targets. This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

This morning Rivne region was attacked by the enemy. The target was an energy infrastructure facility. Windows in a residential building were damaged. No human casualties. Settlements in the Rivne district are without electricity. The relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strike - Koval wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, air defense forces shot down air targets in the Rivne region.

"Initially, there were no casualties either," Koval said.