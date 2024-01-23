Enemy attack on Kharkiv: heating was cut off in 20 buildings, electricity in 14

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 30 residential buildings were damaged. Heating was cut off in 20 buildings. Electricity was cut off in 14, and gas supply was cut off in 12. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

At the moment, 30 residential buildings have been damaged as a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Kharkiv. About a thousand windows were smashed (it is minus 7 outside). Heating had to be cut off in 20 buildings. Electricity was cut off in 14, gas supply was cut off in 12 - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the arrival sites.

"People are being provided with all the necessary assistance, including three warming centers," Terekhov added.

Addendum

Four dead and at least 40 injured, including three minors and a police officer, have been reported as a result of today's rocket attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv.