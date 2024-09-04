Emotional recovery: children of defenders from Odesa region returned from vacation in Italy

Children of Ukraine's defenders from Odesa region have returned from an unforgettable trip to sunny Naples (Italy). This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

This trip was a real vacation for them and an opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of Italian culture, history and traditions. On the coast of Naples, the children enjoyed the warm sea, beautiful scenery and wonderful weather, which allowed them to forget about the difficulties they face under martial law. They visited many interesting historical sites and museums, which opened up new horizons of knowledge and broadened their horizons. It was not only an educational but also an emotionally important trip that contributed to their recovery. They found new friends, gained strength and energy to overcome the challenges they and their families face - He informs.

Kiper expressed his gratitude to the Honorary Consul of Italy Vladyslav Stamburgh, the Head of the Civil Protection Department of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers of Italy Fabio Ciciliano and the Italian civil defense expert Pietro Moscradini and the President of the Nadezhda-Spes Association Luigi Santopaolo for organizing the trip.