Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 16 regions, schedules around the clock - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 16 regions, schedules around the clock - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29958 views

Power engineers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on August 26. Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions, and 518 settlements were cut off. The blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day.

Power engineers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack on August 26. Blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day, with emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions in the morning. As of the morning, 518 settlements are without power, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Consumption

Consumption remains high due to the heat wave in most regions.  Yesterday, August 29, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the afternoon. It was at the same level as the previous day - Wednesday, August 29.

"As a result of Russia's massive air attack on the power system on August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine today," the statement said.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency blackouts were reportedly introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions in the morning, so the previous restriction schedules are not in effect now.

After the emergency blackouts are canceled, the restrictions in these regions should be applied as follows:

- 00:00 - 18:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 18:00 - 21:00 - three rounds of outages;

- 21:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages.

In Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, and Rivne regions, the restrictions are applied as follows:

- 00:00 - 6:00 - one turn of outages;

- 6:00 - 9:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 9:00 - 14:00 - one round of outages;

- 14:00 - 18:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 18:00 - 21:00 - three rounds of outages;

- 21:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 518 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the fighting, there are new power cuts in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv and Sumy regions lost power. 

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

Contact us about advertising