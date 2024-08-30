Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 16 regions, schedules around the clock - Ukrenergo

Power engineers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack on August 26. Blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day, with emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions in the morning. As of the morning, 518 settlements are without power, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Consumption

Consumption remains high due to the heat wave in most regions. Yesterday, August 29, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the afternoon. It was at the same level as the previous day - Wednesday, August 29.

"As a result of Russia's massive air attack on the power system on August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine today," the statement said.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency blackouts were reportedly introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions in the morning, so the previous restriction schedules are not in effect now.

After the emergency blackouts are canceled, the restrictions in these regions should be applied as follows:

- 00:00 - 18:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 18:00 - 21:00 - three rounds of outages;

- 21:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages.

In Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, and Rivne regions, the restrictions are applied as follows:

- 00:00 - 6:00 - one turn of outages;

- 6:00 - 9:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 9:00 - 14:00 - one round of outages;

- 14:00 - 18:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 18:00 - 21:00 - three rounds of outages;

- 21:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 518 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the fighting, there are new power cuts in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv and Sumy regions lost power.