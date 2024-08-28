Embezzlement of over UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the SMS administrative building: court allows in absentia investigation of two suspects

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121300 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203213 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156172 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154226 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112501 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105145 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56803 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67574 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39540 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97252 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76145 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203706 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

08:56 AM • 26140 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150955 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150147 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154174 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145059 views
Embezzlement of over UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the SMS administrative building: court allows in absentia investigation of two suspects

Embezzlement of over UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the SMS administrative building: court allows in absentia investigation of two suspects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22497 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized an in absentia investigation of two suspects in the embezzlement of UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the State Migration Service building. The suspects are a businessman who organized the scheme and a former deputy head of the SMS.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted permission to conduct an investigation in absentia against two suspects in the case of embezzlement of more than UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the State Migration Service. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On August 28, 2024, the HACC investigating judge granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to grant permission to conduct a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) against a businessman - the organizer of a criminal scheme and the former deputy head of the SMS, suspected of embezzling UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of a building in the center of Kyiv to equip the headquarters of the State Migration Service

- the statement said.

The SAPO reminded that, according to the investigation, in 2015, the State Migration Service of Ukraine received a building in the center of Kyiv from the state to set up its central office. The businessman, who had long been in “friendly” relations with representatives of the SMS and other officials, organized a long-term scheme to embezzle budget funds.

To implement the criminal plan, he entered into a conspiracy with the then head of the SMS and the head of the SMS Resource and Economic Support and Capital Construction Department, and then with the deputy head of the SMS, who, instead of properly performing their duties, seized the funds allocated for the construction of the building.

In total, the implementation of the criminal scheme caused losses to the budget in the amount of over UAH 88 million.

Since the whereabouts of the entrepreneur and the former deputy head of the SMS have not been established, they were notified of suspicion in accordance with Articles 135 and 278 of the CPC of Ukraine. The decision on special investigation will allow to complete the pre-trial investigation against the suspects and send the case to the HACC for consideration on the merits

- SAPO informs.

AddendumAddendum

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk , was served with a suspicion of embezzling over 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

