Elimination lasted 12 hours: large-scale fire extinguished in Sumy after Russian shelling

After more than 12 hours of continuous work, emergency workers managed to eliminate a large-scale fire in Sumy, which began as a result of Russian shelling. This was stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

A large-scale fire caused by an enemy air strike has been extinguished in Sumy. Elimination of the fire, which covered an area of more than 2000 square meters, lasted more than 12 hours - summarized in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, 80 personnel and 22 units of fire, rescue and other equipment, including those for high-altitude work and water supply, were employed at the scene.

The debris is currently being cleared to prevent the risk of re-ignition.

The strike killed 2 people and injured 13 others - law enforcement officers summarized.

Recall

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that Russia struck the village of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, destroying the school that had just started.