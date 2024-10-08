Electronic reports instead of paperwork: the General Staff promises to expand the functionality of the digital application for the military

As part of the Armed Forces digitalization project, Ukrainian soldiers have been given the opportunity to update their service records. In the near future, it is planned to expand the list of electronic reports and add new features.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, Ukrainian military personnel will have an alternative to spending time on paperwork if they use the Army+ app, which was “created by the military for the military,” and currently offers authorization functions. Later, according to official information, the functionality will be expanded.

The next version will include military training functionality. They also promise to expand the list of electronic reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian military personnel can now submit and approve 11 types of electronic reports. It is also proposed to generate a unique military identifier, Army ID.

