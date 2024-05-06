Electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service to be launched in early June

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to launch an electronic office for persons liable for military service in early June. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports.

We plan to launch the account in early June. That is, we will accelerate as much as possible and launch in early June - said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Information about all persons liable for military service, reservists and conscripts is stored in the register of persons liable for military service "Oberig". Chernogorenko explained how it works and who enters the information.

"First and foremost, the Oberig register is a tool for the state to understand human capital, for military registration of citizens and for citizens to provide feedback and understand what data the state has on military registration. Currently, the only body that enters data into Oberig is , which is the employees of the TCC and JV. This is the only registrar that can enter data," said the Deputy Defense Ministry.

However, according to Chernogorenko, Oberig interacts with six registries: The State Tax Service, the Ministry of Justice, the State Civil Registration Service, the State Judicial Administration, the State Border Guard Service, and the Ministry of Education and Science.

The main task of this interaction is to update the data of Ukrainians.

Recall

On April 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada had adopted it in early 2024. As explained by the Ministry of Defense, the document is critically important for Ukraine's defense capabilities.