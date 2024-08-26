Electricity supply to be restored in Rivne region by 18:00

In Rivne region, the most difficult situation with power outages remains in Rivne and the district. The power supply is expected to be restored by 18:00, with critical infrastructure facilities being supplied with electricity first. This was reported by the RMA, UNN reports.

The most difficult situation with power outages remains in Rivne and Rivne district. According to Rivneoblenergo, the estimated time of restoration is by 18:00 today. Critical infrastructure facilities (hospitals, military installations, water supply facilities, etc.) are being supplied with electricity first. - the message says.

The SBU has opened a criminal investigation into the hostile shelling of an infrastructure facility in Rivne region. According to the investigation, at about 9 a.m. on August 26, the occupiers fired a cruise missile at an energy infrastructure facility in Rivne region.

A nearby residential building was also damaged as a result of the hit, there were no casualties.

