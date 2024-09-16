Earthquake with magnitude 6.5 struck off the coast of Canada

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has occurred off the coast of Canada. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the coastal city of Port McNeill in British Columbia.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 10 km below the seabed. Despite the magnitude of the tremors, the US National Tsunami Center did not issue a tsunami warning.

There is no information about the destruction or victims yet.

