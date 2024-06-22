Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation in Volhynia, a gas pipeline caught fire, there were de - energizations in the Carpathian region - Ministry of energy

In Volhynia, after a night attack as a result of falling UAV wreckage, a gas pipeline caught fire, 74 consumers were left without gas supply. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to the night rocket power was de-energized, the light has already been returned. this was reported on Saturday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Volyn region tonight in one of the settlements as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage, a house and a gas pipeline caught fire. 74 subscribers were left without gas supply.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to a night missile attack, the overhead line of regional power companies was reportedly turned off, 16 subscribers were de – energized-in the morning they were healed. One subscriber transformer substation remains without voltage.

Due to enemy attacks, more than 20 thousand subscribers were de-energized during the day, the Ministry of Energy said.

