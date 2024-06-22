Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation in Volhynia, a gas pipeline caught fire, there were de - energizations in the Carpathian region - Ministry of energy

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188190 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232650 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142852 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368798 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181691 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197887 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 188 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11399 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17108 views
Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation in Volhynia, a gas pipeline caught fire, there were de - energizations in the Carpathian region - Ministry of energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101337 views

In Volyn, as a result of night shelling by the enemy due to falling UAV wreckage, a gas pipeline caught fire, as a result of which 74 consumers were left without gas supply, and in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to night rocket fire, the power supply was temporarily cut off, but it was restored.

Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation in Volhynia, a gas pipeline caught fire, there were de - energizations in the Carpathian region - Ministry of energy

In Volhynia, after a night attack as a result of falling UAV wreckage, a gas pipeline caught fire, 74 consumers were left without gas supply. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to the night rocket power was de-energized, the light has already been returned.  this was reported on Saturday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Volyn region tonight in one of the settlements as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage, a house and a gas pipeline caught fire. 74 subscribers were left without gas supply.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to a night missile attack, the overhead line of regional power companies was reportedly turned off, 16 subscribers were de – energized-in the morning they were healed. One subscriber transformer substation remains without voltage.

Due to enemy attacks, more than 20 thousand subscribers were de-energized during the day, the Ministry of Energy said.

Russia's night strike on the energy sector: a gas facility is among those attacked, there are no plans to expand shutdown schedules yet22.06.24, 10:19 • 74351 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

