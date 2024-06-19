$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Due to the destruction of the bridge in Kiev, the movement of public transport was changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31421 views

In Kiev, part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass collapsed, which led to a change in public transport routes and traffic blocking in the affected area.

Due to the destruction of the bridge in Kiev, the movement of public transport was changed

On Wednesday evening, part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass collapsed in Kiev. Because of this, the movement of public transport was changed. This is reported by Kyivpastrans, reports UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, due to the elimination of the consequences of the destruction of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass, a duplicate bus service was organized according to the traffic scheme: Starovokzalnaya St. - Galitskaya square - prosp. Beresteysky-Borshchagovskaya Street to the Ring Road.

In addition, traffic is blocked there on the border of Borshchagovskaya and Zhilyanskaya streets (under the bridge).

It is also known that the site employs 17 personnel and five pieces of equipment.

Collapse of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass: rescuers clear the road of destroyed structures19.06.24, 21:15 • 24945 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv
