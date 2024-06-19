Due to the destruction of the bridge in Kiev, the movement of public transport was changed

On Wednesday evening, part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass collapsed in Kiev. Because of this, the movement of public transport was changed. This is reported by Kyivpastrans, reports UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, due to the elimination of the consequences of the destruction of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass, a duplicate bus service was organized according to the traffic scheme: Starovokzalnaya St. - Galitskaya square - prosp. Beresteysky-Borshchagovskaya Street to the Ring Road.

In addition, traffic is blocked there on the border of Borshchagovskaya and Zhilyanskaya streets (under the bridge).

It is also known that the site employs 17 personnel and five pieces of equipment.

Collapse of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass: rescuers clear the road of destroyed structures