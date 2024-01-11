Duda initiates pardon for convicted former Interior Ministry officials for the second time

Polish President Andrzej Duda has decided to pardon former Interior Ministry officials Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wonsik, who were detained and imprisoned in accordance with a court decision, for the second time. This was reported by RMF24, UNN.

Details

Duda noted that he has no doubt that Kaminski and Wonsik are the first political prisoners in Poland since 1989. According to him, they were convicted and imprisoned for prosecuting corruption in the highest echelons of power.

The President of Poland noted that he had already pardoned these officials in 2015, and that this act was legal, but the Supreme Court questioned the presidential competence.

Duda explained that the wives of Kaminsky and Vonsik asked him to assist in the speedy release of their husbands from prison, especially in the context of their hunger strike.

At your (Kaminsky's and Vonsik's wives' - Ed.) request, I am initiating a pardon procedure. This is a presidential procedure, I am sending the first steps to the Prosecutor General - Duda said.

He noted that he "must do everything to prevent the escalation of events.

Context

In 2015, the court of first instance sentenced Kaminsky and Vonsik to three years in prison for corruption in the so-called 2007 land scam.

They were convicted of abuse of power, but President Duda pardoned them in 2015 before the verdict came into force.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Poland declared Duda's move invalid, as the pardon came into force before the verdict came into force.

In December 2023, the court of second instance sentenced Kaminsky and Vonsik to two years in prison, and the sentence came into force.

Recall

Last night, on January 9, former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński and his deputy Maciej Wonsik were detained in the presidential palace of Poland.

After their detention, spontaneous rallies of Law and Justice supporters took place near the presidential palace and a penitentiary in Warsaw, with hundreds of people participating.