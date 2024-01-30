Drone attack on Kharkiv: Head of the OIA provides details of damage

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported new details of the Russian attack - there were hits in two districts of Kharkiv, preliminary - without casualties, UNN reports.

"At the moment there are no casualties. There was a hit to a private residential building in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. Damage was also recorded in Sloboda district. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in a store," said Syniehubov.

According to him, only civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the inspection of the sites is ongoing.

