Drone attack on Kharkiv: Head of the OIA provides details of damage
Kyiv • UNN
According to Sinegubov, only civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the inspection of the sites is ongoing.
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported new details of the Russian attack - there were hits in two districts of Kharkiv, preliminary - without casualties, UNN reports.
"At the moment there are no casualties. There was a hit to a private residential building in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. Damage was also recorded in Sloboda district. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in a store," said Syniehubov.
According to him, only civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the inspection of the sites is ongoing.
