Draft law on mobilization and preparation for the first reading: the Rada is actively looking for votes

Tomorrow, January 11, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading the government's draft law on mobilization. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "they are actively looking for votes," UNN reports.

Details

"Now we are collecting proposals from the factions on what recommendations to include in the text of the Committee's decision. Then tomorrow at 9:00 am, a conciliation council from the factions will be held. And at 10:00 a.m., the Committee is already gathering, where it will (very likely) be decided to adopt the government law in the first reading + recommendations on what to fix," Zheleznyak wrote.

He noted that at 12:00, the Rada will hold a meeting where MPs will vote on the bill in the first reading.

"Then (if the vote is successful) we will have 2 weeks to submit amendments and sometime in February to consider the second reading in the Committee and in the Parliament. They are actively looking for votes, and the faction is even gathering tonight for this purpose," Zheleznyak added.

According to media reports, the Servant of the People party plans to hold a meeting of the faction today.

Addendum

MP, member of the National Security Committee Solomiya Bobrovska noted that various manipulations have begun regarding the fact that the first reading will be considered with the proposals of the relevant committee.

"I would like to remind you and emphasize that no recommendations/amendments, etc. can be made in the first reading according to the rules of procedure. Amendments can be prepared and submitted for the 2nd reading. By the way, there is a whole array of amendments," Bobrovska wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the parliament should gather votes in support of the draft law with all its problematic issues and unconstitutional provisions.

"In general, it would be good for the pro-government team to try to talk to the public instead of hiding behind others," Bobrovska said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has again postponed consideration of the government's draft law on mobilization. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, January 11.