Draft law on mobilization and preparation for the first reading: the Rada is actively looking for votes

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 50841 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107071 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135784 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134709 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174621 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280254 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167134 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148797 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102308 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102008 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103983 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68237 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40457 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 50841 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233421 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258791 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29983 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135784 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121845 views
Draft law on mobilization and preparation for the first reading: the Rada is actively looking for votes

Draft law on mobilization and preparation for the first reading: the Rada is actively looking for votes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23230 views

Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider the government's draft law on mobilization in the first reading. According to MPs, votes in support of the document are being actively sought by.

Tomorrow, January 11, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading the government's draft law on mobilization. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "they are actively looking for votes," UNN reports.

Details

"Now we are collecting proposals from the factions on what recommendations to include in the text of the Committee's decision. Then tomorrow at 9:00 am, a conciliation council from the factions will be held. And at 10:00 a.m., the Committee is already gathering, where it will (very likely) be decided to adopt the government law in the first reading + recommendations on what to fix," Zheleznyak wrote.

He noted that at 12:00, the Rada will hold a meeting where MPs will vote on the bill in the first reading.

"Then (if the vote is successful) we will have 2 weeks to submit amendments and sometime in February to consider the second reading in the Committee and in the Parliament. They are actively looking for votes, and the faction is even gathering tonight for this purpose," Zheleznyak added.

According to media reports, the Servant of the People party plans to hold a meeting of the faction today. 

Addendum

MP, member of the National Security Committee Solomiya Bobrovska noted that various manipulations have begun regarding the fact that the first reading will be considered with the proposals of the relevant committee.

"I would like to remind you and emphasize that no recommendations/amendments, etc. can be made in the first reading according to the rules of procedure. Amendments can be prepared and submitted for the 2nd reading. By the way, there is a whole array of amendments," Bobrovska wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the parliament should gather votes in support of the draft law with all its problematic issues and unconstitutional provisions.

"In general, it would be good for the pro-government team to try to talk to the public instead of hiding behind others," Bobrovska said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has again postponed consideration of the government's draft law on mobilization. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, January 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

