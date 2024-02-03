DPRK announces test of anti-aircraft missile and cruise missile warhead

North Korea this week tested the warhead of a cruise missile and launched a new anti-aircraft missile. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

It is emphasized that the test was conducted on February 2 by the DPRK's General Directorate of Missile Engineering and was aimed at a sharp development of technologies for various new weapons.

The tests were carried out as part of the regular activities of the rocketry department and have nothing to do with the situation in the region.

The tests did not have any negative impact on the security of neighboring countries the statement said.

