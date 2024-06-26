Donetsk region: Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo at dawn, Toretsk community is under serious shelling

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89402 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117690 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232635 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142844 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368794 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181690 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197887 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89402 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99848 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117690 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 168 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3678 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11389 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13048 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17100 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Donetsk region: Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo at dawn, Toretsk community is under serious shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14895 views

In the Donetsk region, over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements 20 times, as a result of which 1 person was killed and 11 were injured, the Toretsk community suffered the most, where many buildings were damaged, and the Russians also dropped a guided aerial bomb on Selidovo.

Donetsk region: Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo at dawn, Toretsk community is under serious shelling

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops over the past day 20 times shelled settlements, at dawn dropped a guided aerial bomb on Selidovo, under serious enemy shelling Toretsk community, the region is known about the dead and 11 wounded, said on Wednesday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

On June 25, Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region - in Zolotaya Niva. Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day. (...) In just one day, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Donetsk Region 20 times 

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

Details

According to Filashkin, the situation in the region as of the morning of June 26 is as follows::

  • Volnovakha district.in the Golden field of Velikonovoselkovskaya TG, a person was killed. In Komar, 1 person was injured, houses on three streets were damaged. 
  • At dawn, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Selidovo - 37 private houses, 6 five-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged. 
  • Kramatorsk district. in Yampol Limanskaya TG destroyed 5 houses and 6 outbuildings. In Predtechino Konstantinovskaya TG 3 houses were damaged. 
  • In toretsk, 6 people were injured, 8 high-rise buildings, 5 administrative buildings and an Infrastructure Facility were damaged; in New York, a person was injured, 2 houses were damaged; in Severny, a person was injured, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 7 private houses, 2 industrial buildings, an Infrastructure Facility and an administrative building were damaged.

Decision made to evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in Donetsk region: list25.06.24, 13:48 • 54306 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Donetsk
