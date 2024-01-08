Documents worth one and a half billion dollars: Ukraine receives secret data of russian military enterprise

Ukrainian intelligence officers have received 100 gigabytes of classified data from the russian military enterprise Special Technological Center LLC (STC) worth 1.5 billion dollars. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This Russian company has been under sanctions since 2016. Its facilities produce military equipment and machinery used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. In particular, the STC produces Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a number of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products - the DIU summarized.

It is noted that the information transferred to the DIU contains documentation for 194 nomenclature items: drawings, specifications, patents, software, etc.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that this includes not only existing but also future military developments. According to preliminary estimates, the value of the data obtained could be as high as $1.5 billion.

Intelligence officers emphasized that this is a significant blow to the terrorist Moscow: the archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and weaken the aggressor state.

It was possible to obtain classified information of one of the critical enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex due to effective cooperation with patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community. Everyone can join the resistance - the DIU summarized.

Recall

