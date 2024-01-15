ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 50051 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107008 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135698 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134652 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280186 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167130 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

"Dobrobonuses" united WOG customers and partners to support children of fallen defenders

"Dobrobonuses" united WOG customers and partners to support children of fallen defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23371 views

The WOG filling station chain, the PRIDE community and the Soborna Ukraina charitable foundation are raising funds to support the children of fallen defenders as part of the Dobrobonusy project.

The WOG filling station chain, together with the Soborna Ukraina Charitable Foundation and the PRIDE community, is implementing the Dobrobonusy project. Its goal is to raise UAH 2 000 000 to support the children of fallen defenders.

Every guest of the WOG filling station network can join the initiative. To do this, they can donate any amount of the bonuses accumulated on their PRIDE bonus account to the Dobrobonuses project at their discretion. Each such donation will be doubled by the members of CEO Club Ukraine. WOG will convert all these bonuses into hryvnias and send them to the Soborna Ukraina Charitable Foundation, which will distribute them to targeted support for the children of fallen soldiers

"We have repeatedly seen that synergy gives the best results. So once again , the Dobrobonusy project brings together business, a charitable foundation, the PRIDE community, and members of the CEO Club Ukraine who are already taking care of the children of fallen defenders to provide more boys and girls with the support they need. We believe that by joining forces, we can do more good," said Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of the WOG filling station chain. 

Perhaps this is the least we can do to express our gratitude to the military who laid down their lives defending the country from the Russians. Each of them dreamed that their sons and daughters would grow up in a peaceful Ukraine, be able to study and develop their talents and abilities. So today we can contribute to the realization of this dream.

"In the period between the two wars, the First and Second World Wars, the term 'lost generation' was coined. In this context, "lost" means "disoriented, wandering aimlessly". After this period, not all children and adolescents were able to adapt to a normal and peaceful life. Having grown up, this generation has not been able to fully integrate into society. We are working to ensure that the term "lost generation" does not happen again in the 21st century. Moreover, we want to coin a new term: "revived and restored generation". This is a generation of citizens who are educated, purposeful, self-confident, and psychologically resilient; a generation that strives to make the world breathe freely, and a generation that is well aware of what is happening in our country and the world, but has no fear. This is stated in the mission and vision of the work of "Soborna Ukraina", and these are the things we consider to be a priority when organizing work with the children under the care of the foundation," says Natalia Doronina, coordinator of educational and psycho-emotional rehabilitation programs at the "Soborna Ukraina" Charitable Foundation.

"This is a very cool and right initiative. We at the club support children of fallen soldiers on a regular basis and we know how valuable this support is for them and their families. This includes the opportunity to get psychological help, excellent educational opportunities, and the realization of simple childhood dreams that were stolen by the war. Therefore, every donation made by Dobrobonus is not just an investment in the future of these children, it is an investment in the new generation of Ukraine," assures Sergiy Gaidaychuk, President and Founder of CEO Club Ukraine and CEO Club London.

Help

CEO Club Ukraine is a community of 200+ CEOs and entrepreneurs of medium and large businesses founded in 2011 for development and productive interaction. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, the activities of CEO Club members have also been aimed at countering the war of aggression.  In particular, the members founded the Charitable Foundation "Soborna Ukraina", sent more than 200 off-road vehicles and allocated more than $10 million for the needs of the defense forces.

As of January, Soborna Ukraina is taking care of 158 families, including 218 children, whom the foundation is helping. Support for the families of fallen soldiers consists of three main areas: monthly financial payments, psychological rehabilitation, and educational programs. The Foundation takes care of children from the moment they join the Foundation until they turn 21. Members of CEO Club Ukraine and friends of the community support the families of fallen defenders from the 92nd Brigade, the Special Forces and the National Guard. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

