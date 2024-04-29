"Do Your Own with Kurator" and "MHP Poruch" are the winners of the Responsible Country 2.0 competition

MHP's program for comprehensive support of military personnel, veterans and their families and a project to support food business have won the national competition of social initiatives Responsible Country 2.0, UNN reports.

We are talking about two projects: the MHP Next Door program implemented by MHP and the Do It Yourself with Kurator competition to support HoReCa businesses organized by the MHP for the Community charitable foundation and the Kurator brand.

Thus, the program to support defenders, veterans and their families, MHP Poruch, won in the Support for Veterans nomination.

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones to return from the war. The program is aimed at employees and residents of the communities where MHP, an international food and agro-technology company, has production facilities.

"MHP Poruch supports defenders and their families during service and after returning from war:

- humanitarian aid to military units,

- medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation,

- legal and psychological support,

- social reintegration,

- professional adaptation,

- a free hotline that is available 24/7.

In addition, the Center for Interaction with the Military and Veterans operates on a regular basis, with its coordinators providing individualized support and comprehensive assistance to defenders and their families on a daily basis.

In turn, the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition to support HoReCa businesses that suffered during the war was recognized as the best in the Cooperation between Business and a Charitable Foundation category.

Entrepreneurs from the HoReCa industry took part in the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition. They could be submitted by representatives of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses from 13 regions of Ukraine: veterans, IDPs or entrepreneurs whose businesses were affected by the hostilities. The applications included ideas for restoring war-affected businesses, creating new ones on the site of destroyed ones (Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions), and veteran projects.

The organizing committee received 86 business ideas. Kyiv region was the leader in terms of the number of projects: there were applications from Tarashcha (Bila Tserkva district), Borodyanka (Bucha district), Baryshiv community, and others. Owners of coffee shops, pizzerias, shawarma stalls, and other establishments from Poltava, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Lviv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions also applied for funding. Among all the applications, experts selected 10 winners who received up to UAH 100 thousand each for development.

The Responsible Country 2.0 project was launched to highlight the best social initiatives and business involvement in supporting Ukraine. The competition involved 100 Ukrainian companies and charitable foundations.

KURATOR is a brand of product solutions for the HoReCa community (restaurants, hotels, catering) developed by MHP. It has a flexible range of products for different types of establishments, business models, staff qualifications and the number of cooks. The KURATOR brand produces more than 100 types of processed products, including chicken, beef, and various culinary solutions. The entire range is created with an understanding of and compliance with the needs of professional kitchens.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.