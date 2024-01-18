Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked the region with attack drones and heavy artillery
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army reportedly attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine using drones and artillery. Although property was damaged, no casualties were reported.
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones and artillery. In particular, in the morning they attacked Nikopol. In the afternoon, they focused on shelling. Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Today, the Russian army hit Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. They shelled Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities with heavy artillery. They fired two dozen shells at the villages.
Details
According to the head of the JMA, a private house in one of the settlements in the region was damaged by the shelling.
No civilians were injured in these attacks.
In other communities of the region, the day was calm.
Recall
The day before, in the evening of January 17, in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone fell on the territory of a farm, causing a fire. Also, late in the evening, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery. There were no casualties.