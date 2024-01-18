Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked the region with attack drones and heavy artillery

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones and artillery. In particular, in the morning they attacked Nikopol. In the afternoon, they focused on shelling. Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Today, the Russian army hit Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. They shelled Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities with heavy artillery. They fired two dozen shells at the villages. - Lysak wrote.

Details

According to the head of the JMA, a private house in one of the settlements in the region was damaged by the shelling.

No civilians were injured in these attacks.

In other communities of the region, the day was calm.

Recall

The day before, in the evening of January 17, in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone fell on the territory of a farm, causing a fire. Also, late in the evening, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery. There were no casualties.