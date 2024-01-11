ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district with drones

Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district with drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26715 views

Russian military drones strike Nikopol district, damaging buildings and a gas pipeline; no casualties reported.

The Russian military has once again attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drone strikes. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community came under attack. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones. In the morning, a drone was sent to Nikopol itself. In the afternoon, it targeted the Marhanets community.

- Lysak said.

Details

According to a clarification from the head of the JMA, two residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged by drone attacks.

It is reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.

ImageImage

In other districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the day passed without any attacks.

Law enforcers expose 5 pro-russian agitators in Kyiv and Dnipro region11.01.24, 14:42 • 21442 views

Recall

The invaders also attacked Nikopol region at night. In the evening of January 10, Russian troops attacked with heavy artillery on the Marhanets community. And around midnight, they shelled Nikopol itself.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

