Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district with drones

The Russian military has once again attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drone strikes. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community came under attack. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones. In the morning, a drone was sent to Nikopol itself. In the afternoon, it targeted the Marhanets community. - Lysak said.

Details

According to a clarification from the head of the JMA, two residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged by drone attacks.

It is reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.

In other districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the day passed without any attacks.

Recall

The invaders also attacked Nikopol region at night. In the evening of January 10, Russian troops attacked with heavy artillery on the Marhanets community. And around midnight, they shelled Nikopol itself.