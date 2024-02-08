Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district seven times

Russian invaders have attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times since the beginning of the day. There were no casualties, but there is a lot of destruction. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

7 attacks on Nikopol region during the day. Artillery shelling, kamikaze drone strikes. The district center, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska rural communities suffered from Russian terror. - Lysak said.

According to the head of the JAC, 17 private houses in the area were damaged. In addition, 11 outbuildings were cut down, and two more were completely destroyed.

Civilian cars were damaged by the shelling. In addition, the occupiers' shells hit several gas pipelines and power lines.

The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

It was loud in the Dnipropetrovs'k region at night as well. A community in the Nikopol region came under attack by Russian troops, and it was loud in Kryvyi Rih. There, according to Lysak, air defense systems were working on the enemy "bird".