DIU "ghosts" show how they burn occupiers with equipment during night hunting
Kyiv • UNN
During a night operation, a unit of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate "Ghost" destroyed two occupants' base locations, enemy communication and surveillance equipment and other equipment, the DIU said on Tuesday, showing a video, UNN reports.
Details
As stated, the soldiers of the "Ghost" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continue night hunting for the occupiers and their equipment.
"In one of the frontline areas, the "ghosts" burned down two Russian occupants' base locations, destroyed enemy communication and surveillance equipment located on the roof of the building, as well as a fuel tanker and several units of the invaders' light vehicles," the DIU reported on social media.
