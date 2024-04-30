ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90038 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151984 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251813 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174503 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165711 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Dismantling of the monument to the Pereyaslav Council under the former Arch of Friendship of Peoples begins in Kyiv

Dismantling of the monument to the Pereyaslav Council under the former Arch of Friendship of Peoples begins in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26674 views

The dismantling of the massive composition in honor of the Pereyaslav Rada under the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly the Arch of Friendship of Peoples) has begun in Kyiv. After a multi-day process, the monument will be stored at the State Aviation Museum.

In Kyiv, the dismantling of the composition in honor of the Pereyaslav Council under the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly the Arch of Friendship of Peoples) has begun. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

Details

"City utilities are starting to dismantle the composition in honor of the Pereyaslav Council under the arch of 'Freedom of the Ukrainian People'. Dismantling may take several days, as the structure is quite massive," KCSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The composition, as specified, consists of approximately 20 elements weighing about 6,000 to 7,000 kg.

It is noted that experts had previously studied the structure to preserve its integrity during dismantling and not to damage it.

In the future, as noted, the monument will be kept at the Antonov State Aviation Museum of Ukraine.

Addendum

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has decided that the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) in Kyiv is no longer a monument and can be dismantled.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory stated that the Arch of Friendship of Peoples in Kyiv symbolizes Russia's imperial policy and should be dismantled.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance explained that the expert commission had decided that the Arch of Friendship of Peoples should be dismantled. Implementation of this decision and taking into account the advice of the UINP expert commission depends on the city authorities and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The KCSA Department of Culture previously stated that during a full-scale war, spending significant funds from the city budget to dismantle the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) is not the most urgent issue.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCultureKyiv

