In Kyiv, the dismantling of the composition in honor of the Pereyaslav Council under the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly the Arch of Friendship of Peoples) has begun. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

Details

"City utilities are starting to dismantle the composition in honor of the Pereyaslav Council under the arch of 'Freedom of the Ukrainian People'. Dismantling may take several days, as the structure is quite massive," KCSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The composition, as specified, consists of approximately 20 elements weighing about 6,000 to 7,000 kg.

It is noted that experts had previously studied the structure to preserve its integrity during dismantling and not to damage it.

In the future, as noted, the monument will be kept at the Antonov State Aviation Museum of Ukraine.

Addendum

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has decided that the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) in Kyiv is no longer a monument and can be dismantled.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory stated that the Arch of Friendship of Peoples in Kyiv symbolizes Russia's imperial policy and should be dismantled.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance explained that the expert commission had decided that the Arch of Friendship of Peoples should be dismantled. Implementation of this decision and taking into account the advice of the UINP expert commission depends on the city authorities and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The KCSA Department of Culture previously stated that during a full-scale war, spending significant funds from the city budget to dismantle the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) is not the most urgent issue.