Dialogue between diplomats and business will be regular: Sibiga meets with representatives of Ukrainian business circles

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159726 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140844 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169874 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138594 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138204 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79952 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106321 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108499 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169874 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186383 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153773 views
Dialogue between diplomats and business will be regular: Sibiga meets with representatives of Ukrainian business circles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34079 views

Minister Sibiga met with representatives of Ukrainian business at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They discussed strengthening economic diplomacy, the Made in Ukraine initiative, and the Nazovni platform for entering foreign markets.

Today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with representatives of Ukrainian business circles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. They talked about strengthening the economic component of Ukrainian embassies, the Made in Ukraine initiative and the international platform of the Foreign Ministry "Nazovni," UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by representatives of Ukrainian medium and large businesses, exporters, chambers of commerce, business associations and corporations.

"Diplomacy and Ukrainian international business can and should reinforce each other in the national interest of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will play an important coordinating role in promoting Ukrainian business in international markets," said Andriy Sybiga.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian entrepreneurs for their resilience in the face of full-scale Russian aggression. He noted that support for Ukraine's economy is extremely important for ensuring the country's defense capability.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Ministry's priorities under his leadership include opening new markets for Ukrainian business and removing artificial barriers.

Mr. Sibiga emphasized the importance of strengthening the economic component of Ukrainian embassies and spoke about new opportunities for exporters created by the opening of new foreign diplomatic missions, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

The minister placed special emphasis on plans to develop cooperation with Ukrainian business in terms of public and cultural diplomacy, and noted that the dialogue between diplomats and business would be regular.

The meeting focused on the "Made in Ukraine" initiative and the MFA's international platform Nazovni, which is designed to provide diplomatic assistance to Ukrainian businesses in entering foreign markets.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising