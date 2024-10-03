Dialogue between diplomats and business will be regular: Sibiga meets with representatives of Ukrainian business circles

Today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with representatives of Ukrainian business circles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. They talked about strengthening the economic component of Ukrainian embassies, the Made in Ukraine initiative and the international platform of the Foreign Ministry "Nazovni," UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by representatives of Ukrainian medium and large businesses, exporters, chambers of commerce, business associations and corporations.

"Diplomacy and Ukrainian international business can and should reinforce each other in the national interest of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will play an important coordinating role in promoting Ukrainian business in international markets," said Andriy Sybiga.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian entrepreneurs for their resilience in the face of full-scale Russian aggression. He noted that support for Ukraine's economy is extremely important for ensuring the country's defense capability.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Ministry's priorities under his leadership include opening new markets for Ukrainian business and removing artificial barriers.

Mr. Sibiga emphasized the importance of strengthening the economic component of Ukrainian embassies and spoke about new opportunities for exporters created by the opening of new foreign diplomatic missions, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

The minister placed special emphasis on plans to develop cooperation with Ukrainian business in terms of public and cultural diplomacy, and noted that the dialogue between diplomats and business would be regular.

The meeting focused on the "Made in Ukraine" initiative and the MFA's international platform Nazovni, which is designed to provide diplomatic assistance to Ukrainian businesses in entering foreign markets.