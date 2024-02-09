Despite the war, Odesa region is rapidly developing healthcare: overhaul of a hospital providing heart attack care completed

The Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa region has opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Despite the war, Odesa region continues to develop. We visited Izmail district. Much attention was paid to medicine. An interventional radiology department was opened at the Danube Regional Hospital after major repairs. Now it will be equipped with a state-of-the-art angiography system manufactured by Philips, which allows for complex intravascular interventions and high-tech medical care for heart attacks and strokes - he noted.

In addition, Kiper inspected the repair work at the rehabilitation center.

Representatives of the regional administration inspected the neurological department of the Izmail City Central Hospital.

"In the same medical facility, we inspected a modern microbiology laboratory that conducts PCR tests. We talked to hospital staff and understood the needs of both doctors and patients. We will continue to work," emphasized Kiper.

Earlier, Kiper said that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa Oblast is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration. Kiper has replaced the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.

And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years. The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over this fact, and promises to punish the perpetrators.

The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.