Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Despite the war, Odesa region is rapidly developing healthcare: overhaul of a hospital providing heart attack care completed

Despite the war, Odesa region is rapidly developing healthcare: overhaul of a hospital providing heart attack care completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23710 views

The opening of the Interventional Radiology Department at the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast allows for modern heart attack and stroke care using a new state-of-the-art angiography system, despite the war.

The Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa region has opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Despite the war, Odesa region continues to develop. We visited Izmail district. Much attention was paid to medicine. An interventional radiology department was opened at the Danube Regional Hospital after major repairs. Now it will be equipped with a state-of-the-art angiography system manufactured by Philips, which allows for complex intravascular interventions and high-tech medical care for heart attacks and strokes

- he noted.

In addition, Kiper inspected the repair work at the rehabilitation center.

Representatives of the regional administration inspected the neurological department of the Izmail City Central Hospital.

"In the same medical facility, we inspected a modern microbiology laboratory that conducts PCR tests. We talked to hospital staff and understood the needs of both doctors and patients. We will continue to work," emphasized Kiper.

Earlier, Kiper said that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa Oblast is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration. Kiper has replaced the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.

And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years. The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over this fact, and promises to punish the perpetrators.

The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

