Despite the bad weather, all national roads are open, and more than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 workers are working on the roads

More than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 people are clearing snow and treating roads with anti-icing materials. All roads of national importance are free for travel. This was reported by the head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem, UNN reports.

Despite the deteriorating weather conditions, heavy snowfall in some regions and a sharp drop in temperature, all national roads are open for traffic. Relevant services are removing snow and treating roads with anti-icing materials in the areas where it is necessary - Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

Details

According to him, more than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 workers are working on the roads.

Nayem also noted that since January 7, the Emergency Response Headquarters has been operating with the participation of representatives of the NPU and the State Emergency Service.

If you have any questions about the state of travel on the roads of national importance, please call: +38 067 400 60 80.

In the event of an emergency: 101, 102 and 103.

