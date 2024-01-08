Despite the bad weather, all national roads are open, and more than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 workers are working on the roads

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Despite the bad weather, all national roads are open, and more than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 workers are working on the roads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86426 views

Despite the bad weather, all national roads remain open: more than 1,200 vehicles and 1,500 workers are clearing snow.

More than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 people are clearing snow and treating roads with anti-icing materials. All roads of national importance are free for travel. This was reported by the head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem, UNN reports.

Despite the deteriorating weather conditions, heavy snowfall in some regions and a sharp drop in temperature, all national roads are open for traffic. Relevant services are removing snow and treating roads with anti-icing materials in the areas where it is necessary

- Nayyem wrote on Facebook.

Details 

According to him, more than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 workers are working on the roads.

Nayem also noted that since January 7, the Emergency Response Headquarters has been operating with the participation of representatives of the NPU and the State Emergency Service.

If you have any questions about the state of travel on the roads of national importance, please call: +38 067 400 60 80.

In the event of an emergency: 101, 102 and 103.

DTEK is eliminating the consequences of bad weather in Odesa region: 73 settlements have electricity again08.01.24, 12:02 • 46479 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

