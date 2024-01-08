DTEK is eliminating the consequences of bad weather in Odesa region: 73 settlements have electricity again

DTEK Odesa Power Grids is eliminating the consequences of the bad weather in Odesa region that began on the evening of January 7, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, DTEK:

- repaired 16 overhead lines,

- 411 transformer substations,

- restored electricity to 22,668 families in 73 settlements.

According to DTEK, Podilskyi, Berezivskyi and Rozdilnyanskyi districts were also affected the most.

"As of 9:00 a.m. on January 8, 67,000 families in 236 settlements remain without electricity.

The work is complicated by weather conditions - ice, rain turning to snow, ice freezing on the wires, and wind gusts. In such conditions, a dangerous phenomenon occurs - "galloping wires", which additionally creates emergency situations," the statement said

DTEK stated that the company's employees are working hard to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

In the event of a power outage, residents of the region can notify DTEK by phone:

- private messages on the Facebook page;

- a special form on the website in the section "No electricity?";

- Telegram and Viber chatbot;

- or by calling the call center from a mobile phone +38 (068/095/073) 750 90 90 or a landline +38 (048) 705 90 90