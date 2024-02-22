Denmark reaches 10-year security agreement with Ukraine

Denmark has reached an agreement with Ukraine on security guarantee commitments. Ukraine can count on Danish support over the next ten years. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this at a press conference, UNN reports citing Ekstra Bladet.

"We have reached an agreement with Ukraine on Denmark's security commitments. This is part of an international effort to provide ... support for Ukraine. We are making security commitments valid for ten years," Frederiksen said.

Supplement

Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost 250 million dollars.

Denmark plans to hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer.