Denmark hands over 18 Bogdan artillery systems to Ukraine

Denmark has handed over 18 Bohdan artillery systems to Ukraine. This was reported by Danish Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen, UNN reports.

Details

At the Yalta European Strategy, Danish Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen said that Denmark had financed the production of 18 Bohdan artillery systems.

He emphasized that manufacturing weapons in Ukraine is more cost-effective than producing or purchasing them in the West, and also reduces the cost of maintaining equipment.

Poulsen called on other European countries to join the initiative and finance arms production in Ukraine.

