Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable, no work of the DRGs is observed

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10831 views

01:12 PM • 29283 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29673 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182217 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169493 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216914 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248280 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154078 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
01:12 PM • 29283 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182217 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149987 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169065 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160919 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2942 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16432 views

10:08 AM • 17329 views

09:23 AM • 21407 views

09:06 AM • 29477 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable, no work of the DRGs is observed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116299 views

The situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable, no movement of equipment or personnel has been recorded, and no signs of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups near the border have been detected, according to a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable, no work of the DRGs is observed

The situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable. Border guards have not observed any movement of equipment or personnel near the border.

Border guards also do not notice the work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a commentary to UNN.

The situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable. There is no movement of equipment or personnel on the other side of the border near our border. And we also do not notice the work of the DRG. In addition, we must understand that Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to carry out a second full-scale invasion

 ," Demchenko said.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin saidthat Ukraine had allegedly concentrated a 112-114 thousand-strong strike force on the border. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
