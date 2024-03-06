Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable, no work of the DRGs is observed

The situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable. Border guards have not observed any movement of equipment or personnel near the border.

Border guards also do not notice the work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a commentary to UNN.

The situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable. There is no movement of equipment or personnel on the other side of the border near our border. And we also do not notice the work of the DRG. In addition, we must understand that Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to carry out a second full-scale invasion ," Demchenko said.

Recall

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin saidthat Ukraine had allegedly concentrated a 112-114 thousand-strong strike force on the border.