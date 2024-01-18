Demchenko on men traveling abroad: last year, border guards detected over 3300 forged documents

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48517 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106891 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135561 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102161 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101837 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103806 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67086 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39135 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 48517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258658 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29431 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105606 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105630 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121801 views
Demchenko on men traveling abroad: last year, border guards detected over 3300 forged documents

Demchenko on men traveling abroad: last year, border guards detected over 3300 forged documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27624 views

In 2023, border guards detected several thousand violators who used forged documents to travel abroad.

Over the past year, border guards managed to identify several thousand male offenders who tried to travel abroad using forged documents. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In 2023, at checkpoints, border guards found more than 3,300 forged documents that men submitted for control, hoping that it would help them cross the border 

- Demchenko said.

Details

Border guards continue to detain state border violators. However, if we compare the statistics of 2022 and 2023, we can observe a downward trend in attempts to illegally leave the territory of Ukraine, Demchenko noted.

In addition, the number of attempts to illegally cross the border through the green line has decreased recently due to weather conditions. Instead, more people have started trying to leave using forged documents.

Lviv region exposes entrepreneur who illegally smuggled fugitives across the border16.01.24, 16:07 • 20427 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising