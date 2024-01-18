Demchenko on men traveling abroad: last year, border guards detected over 3300 forged documents
Kyiv • UNN
In 2023, border guards detected several thousand violators who used forged documents to travel abroad.
Over the past year, border guards managed to identify several thousand male offenders who tried to travel abroad using forged documents. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.
In 2023, at checkpoints, border guards found more than 3,300 forged documents that men submitted for control, hoping that it would help them cross the border
Details
Border guards continue to detain state border violators. However, if we compare the statistics of 2022 and 2023, we can observe a downward trend in attempts to illegally leave the territory of Ukraine, Demchenko noted.
In addition, the number of attempts to illegally cross the border through the green line has decreased recently due to weather conditions. Instead, more people have started trying to leave using forged documents.
