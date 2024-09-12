ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119263 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151679 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196316 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185269 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105040 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84305 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 80536 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 56034 views
03:40 AM • 62963 views
04:00 AM • 39189 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194349 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196319 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185272 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212121 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200361 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148905 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148233 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152371 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143346 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159786 views
Demchenko comments on the situation on the border with Belarus: intelligence units are monitoring the situation

Demchenko comments on the situation on the border with Belarus: intelligence units are monitoring the situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22927 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that no movement of equipment or troops has been recorded on the border with Belarus. Intelligence units are actively monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any challenges.

Along the entire length of the Belarusian border, no movement of equipment or personnel in close proximity to the Ukrainian border has been recorded. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how the situation is changing and how threatening it is to Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We see that Belarus continues to escalate the situation on the border with our country, again trying to convey that it is Ukraine that poses a threat to Belarus, although this is not the case. Ukraine is exclusively defending itself, and of course, this direction will remain threatening as long as Belarus remains in the sphere of influence of the terrorist country

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the situation at the border remains fully controlled.

At the moment, the situation on the border remains fully controlled by all components of the Defense Forces of our country - border guards, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, which are also reinforcing this area. We do not record any unusual situations directly along our border or any provocations. Along the entire length of the border with Belarus, we do not record any movement of equipment or personnel in the immediate vicinity of our border. This also applies to the direction of the border in the Kyiv region

- Demchenko said.

Demchenko emphasized that the accumulation or movement of equipment and personnel is taking place in the depths of Belarus.

"Everything that Belarus is escalating, including accumulating or moving its equipment, personnel, and various units, is happening deep into the territory of this country. Of course, the intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring the changes in the situation, the threat it poses to our country, so that all our components of the Defense Forces can respond to any challenges in a timely manner," Demchenko explained.

Context

On September 11, Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said that Belarus had decided to allegedly strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border with special units of riot police and internal troops.

On July 16, Demchenko reported that the Belarusiancontinues to exert information influence, but the situation on the border is under control.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

