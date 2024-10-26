Delta Air Lines sues CrowdStrike over half a billion dollar breach
Kyiv • UNN
Delta Air Lines has filed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike in Georgia over a global disruption in July that resulted in flight cancellations for 1.3 million customers and losses of more than $500 million. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
In a lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Delta claims that the problems arose from a “catastrophic” software update from CrowdStrike that caused millions of Windows-based computers worldwide to crash. The company estimates its losses at more than $500 million, pointing to a significant negative impact on the carrier's operations and reputation.