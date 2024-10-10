Delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Moldova: what is known

The bridge at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach checkpoint on the border with Moldova is undergoing 10-day repairs, which may result in traffic restrictions and delays in crossing the border, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Repairs are underway at the border bridge over the Dniester River within the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach international checkpoint. The estimated time frame is 10 days," the statement said.

During this period, as indicated, traffic across the bridge may be restricted.

"We would like to draw the attention of carriers and citizens to possible delays in crossing the border and ask them to take these restrictions into account when planning routes across the border of Ukraine and Moldova," the statement said.

