Delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Moldova: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The bridge at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach checkpoint is undergoing a 10-day repair. There may be traffic restrictions and delays when crossing the border between Ukraine and Moldova.
The bridge at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach checkpoint on the border with Moldova is undergoing 10-day repairs, which may result in traffic restrictions and delays in crossing the border, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"Repairs are underway at the border bridge over the Dniester River within the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach international checkpoint. The estimated time frame is 10 days," the statement said.
During this period, as indicated, traffic across the bridge may be restricted.
"We would like to draw the attention of carriers and citizens to possible delays in crossing the border and ask them to take these restrictions into account when planning routes across the border of Ukraine and Moldova," the statement said.
No blockade of Medyka-Shehyni by Polish farmers is currently being recorded - Demchenko09.10.24, 16:48 • 11636 views